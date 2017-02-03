Central Valley Father, Daughter to Return Home From Yemen Following Block on Trump’s Travel Ban

LOS BANOS — A Los Banos father and his daughter will return home after being stuck in Yemen as a result of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Ahmed Ali, a naturalized United States citizen, had traveled to Yemen to pick up his 12-year-old daughter. She had received her immigration visa just one day before the President’s executive order barring certain immigrants and refugees from entering the U.S.

As the two waited to board a plane back home Jan. 27, they were told that Ali’s daughter could not join him. They remained in Yemen as their attorney, Katie Lewis, worked with state and Central Valley lawmakers to get Ali’s daughter a waiver under the executive order.

Customs and border patrol said they would honor the Seattle federal judge’s halt on the travel ban. They were contacted by Lewis and confirmed that the 12-year-old could fly back to the U.S.

“Until she’s actually here we’re not celebrating, but it’s good news and we’re cautiously optimistic,” Lewis wrote.

Now the father and daughter will be boarding a plane early Saturday morning and should arrive in San Francisco on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m.