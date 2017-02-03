Community Helps Veteran Left Without Power After Tree Topples on Her House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Peaches Merinda Jo Ann Tawn is a 69-year-old veteran. She lives in North Highlands with her cat and three dogs. But for the past two weeks she's been mourning a heavy loss.

"Oh yeah I'm grieving for her, I'm gonna miss her," Tawn said. "It's very emotional; she's a landmark in our neighborhood."

Rain and wind during the storms almost two weeks ago knocked over her beloved 100-year-old pine tree.

"It wasn't a loud noise it was just a little crunch, a slight crunch," Tawn said.

Tawn says when the massive tree toppled onto her home, a fire sparked, the power was knocked out and her roof got damaged.

Despite all that, she has reason to be thankful.

"I praise the Lord that the house is still standing," Tawn said.

Tawn is still without power; she uses a small flashlight at night. She can't afford to fix all the damage.

"Aside from the cost of cleaning up the tree, the roof also needs to be repaired, so it could cost tens of thousands of dollars," she said.

But she has help.

"If I didn't have Natalie I would be depressed right now and I wouldn't even be talking to you," Tawn said.

Natalie Borodayev is Tawn's former neighbor. Before the tree fell she was helping Tawn, who struggles to get by on a limited income.

Now she's worried about the 69-year-old.

"I don't know how the roof will withstand the rain because it has a tarp," Borodayev said.

After Borodayev reached out for help on social media an anonymous donor stepped up.

"He paid $2,500 for the company to cut down the tree," Borodayev said.

Other strangers have been providing pet food and warm meals, all because of Borodayev's care and concern.

So why does she do it?

"In the Bible it says if you see that you can do and help for someone and if you don't do, that's a sin," Borodayev said.

Tawn is deeply grateful people care -- especially Borodayev.

"She brings me sunshine," Tawn said.

Borodayev has set up a GoFundMe for Tawn's emergency disaster repairs.