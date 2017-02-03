Deputies Search for Suspect who Tried to Take 2 Girls in Auburn

AUBURN — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man suspected of trying to take two girls Friday in northern Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reports that while a 12-year-old girl was walking near Luther Road and Slade Lane Friday around 3 p.m., a car drove up to her. The man behind the wheel asked her if she wanted a ride home, but she refused and ran away.

Just 10 minutes later, a man approached an 11-year-old girl in the same area as she was walking home from the bus stop. He grabbed her arm, trying to pull her away with him. The girl was able to fight him off and ran home as the suspect ran in the opposite direction.

Both girls are safe and with their families.

Deputies promptly searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Upon speaking with the 11-year-old, deputies learned that the suspect was a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He had brown hair, a mustache and blue eyes. At the time of the incident he was wearing a green shirt, black pants and black or blue boots.

The car he was driving was described by the 12-year-old as being a late 90’s, small, four-door SUV, similar to a Ford Explorer or Chevy Blazer. It had a white and black sticker on the passenger side of the rear window.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who sees a man matching the aforementioned description call 530-886-5375.