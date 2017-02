LODI — One person was killed in a head-on collision Friday in Lodi.

The crash occurred on West Peltier and Devries Roads between a bobtail truck and a small sedan.

Crews with the Eastside Fire Department are on scene assessing the damage following the crash.

Officials have not reported what incidents may have led up to the collision and have not identified the victim.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.