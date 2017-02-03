In Your Neighborhood: Midtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the close proximity to incredible restaurants, farmers markets and locally owned boutiques, to our bike-friendly atmosphere, art-focused community, tree-lined streets and family-friendly events and festivals, all is possible. -- This is how the community describes the city of Midtown and this week for In Your Neighborhood Mae and Simone are exploring the streets of Midtown Sacramento.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is hanging out in The Trade Coffee & Coworking where you can grab a cup of caffeine and network with some of the town's entrepreneurs. -- The Trade Coffee & Coworking is indeed, an express café -- but instead of simply providing Internet access, The Trade offers patrons access to a complete array of business resources such as a flexible work space for businesses, a co-working membership service with several levels, including two conference room facilities, and open communal areas.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is enjoying breakfast with some Midtown heavy hitters at Pushkin's Bakery. They are sharing what they love about Midtown and what makes it a special neighborhood. -- Pushkin's Bakery is a Sacramento area exclusive wheat/gluten and dairy-free dedicated bakery.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is exploring Sutter's Fort just ahead of Museum Day on February 4. Visitors will feel like they stepped into a time machine as the wander amongst the docents and enjoy live demos.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is checking out Cantina Alley -- We are not only a Cantina, but "La Cantina" where we give you the opportunity to live traditions of our beloved Mexico !!!! Soon we will open the doors so you can enjoy all that Cantina Alley has to offer. We thank you for your patience !!! -- Cantina Alley expects to open at the end of February just in time for beer week.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is getting a taste of the cold pressed juices at Sun & Soil Juice Company. -- Molly Brown and Tatiana Kaiser opened the doors to Sun & Soil Juice Company in Midtown Sacramento, June 2014 (19th & P street). The Mission was simple - to infuse raw organic nutrition into the community through delicious juice, smoothies, and food.