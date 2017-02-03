Officer-Involved Shooting Shuts Down Part of Highway-89

PLACER COUNTY — Part of Highway 89 is shut down between West River Street and Squaw Valley Road after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began around 3 a.m. Friday morning near North Lake Tahoe.

Around 1:40 a.m., deputies and CHP officers attempted to pull over a suspected DUI driver, who was driving dangerously and erratically on Highway 28.

The pursuit was terminated a few minutes later.

At 2:45 a.m., a deputy saw the car on Highway 28, near Dollar Hill, again, driving erratically, and attempted to pull him over.

The male driver failed to yield, and a second pursuit began.

CHP officer deployed spike trips and the car was stopped on Highway-89 between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

Authorities report the driver exited the car, holding his female passenger hostage at gunpoint, and walked away. He pointed his gun at deputies and at passing vehicles. He walked up a residential driveway with deputies and CHP officers behind him, attempting to negotiate with him.

The suspect was shot as deputies say they feared for the lives of the people inside the home as well as the hostage.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Authorities say this will be a long term closure as the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers trying to get to Tahoe from Truckee or visa versa, will have to use SR-267.

Squaw Valley is still accessible to the public from Truckee only. From North Lake Tahoe you will have to take SR-267 to I-80 to SR-89 to access Squaw Valley.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.