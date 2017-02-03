Trump to Chat With Italy, Ukraine, NZ Leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will spend part of the weekend on the phone, getting acquainted with his counterparts on the world stage.

The White House says the president is scheduled to speak Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Trump is also attending the annual Red Cross gala being held at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is staying at the estate through Monday.

On Sunday, the president has calls lined up with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English.

It’s the second weekend Trump will spend in conversation with world leaders.