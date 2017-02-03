× Vincent Viola Withdraws from Secretary of Army Nomination

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Army, Vincent Viola, is withdrawing, citing business ties.

“Mr. Viola has informed President Trump that he will be unable to accept his nomination to serve as secretary of the Army as the challenges of separating Mr. Viola from the organizations that he has built over the last thirty-five years have proven insurmountable,” a statement from Viola’s team said.

“I am deeply honored to have been considered for this post, and appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me,” Viola said. “I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to re-doubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as a private citizen.”