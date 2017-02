CITRUS HEIGHTS — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating a scene where a car collided with two pedestrians as it drove northbound on Sunrise Boulevard.

Sunrise Boulevard between Antelope Road and Twin Oaks Avenue is closed until further notice.

#RoadClosure: Please avoid Sunrise Blvd between Antelope Rd and Twin Oaks Ave due to a collision. Media stage: NW corner of Ant. & Sunrise — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) February 5, 2017

The condition of the victims has not been reported by officials. The incidents leading up to the crash are unknown at this time.

