Modesto Police: Home Invasion Suspect Dies in Struggle with Residents

MODESTO — Officials are investigating the scene of a home invasion where the suspect died as the homeowners attempted to restrain him.

The Modesto Police Department reported the incident around 7:30 p.m., saying that a man broke into a home on Alexandra Court.

The homeowners were inside at the time of break-in and confronted the suspect. Amid the struggle the suspect lost consciousness.

Officials arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The occupants of the home were uninjured in the incident.

Police still haven’t determined how the suspect died and are in the early stages of their investigation.

Stay with FOX40 as this story develops.