Congressman McClintock Escorted From Town Hall Meeting as Hundreds Gather in Protest

ROSEVILLE -- Congressman Tom McClintock was evacuated by police, after hundreds flocked to his Town Hall meeting at the Tower Theater in Downtown Roseville Saturday. The meeting was one of many Congressman McClintock told FOX40 he does every year, but this time, things became unruly inside the event as well as outside, according to McClintock.

"We were told the situation was deteriorating and becoming dangerous and they wanted me out," McClintock (R-CA 4th District) told FOX40.

Hundreds came to downtown Roseville to voice their concerns about many different issues, but mainly to show their disapproval of McClintock's support of President Donald Trump.

"I wanted to come out and support renewable resources," said Alexa Cody, from Placerville.

"McClintock says on his website he fully supports Trumps agenda, including repealing the ACA," said Seth Sanders from Roseville.

Even supporters of McClintock's were not allowed in.

"A couple of policemen in there and they just shook their heads, said they couldn't open the door," said Tom Tischel, who supports McClintock and described him as a personal friend.

McClintock claims the theater filled up early.

"Well the fire marshal determined the theater was at capacity, and that was their call," he told FOX40.

But those who were outside heard there was room.

"A lot of the seats in there were empty, but there were still hundreds of people standing outside," said Rachel Becker, who lives in Placerville.

"I heard that the seats inside were a third empty," Sanders told FOX40.

McClintock said he wanted to stay and talk to the second group, but police advised against it. He also believes many in the crowd did not live in his district.

"We were advised several days ago by both the Capitol Police and the Roseville Police Department that the event was targeted by outside agitators and to be aware," McClintock told FOX40.

Still those who are McClintock's constituents were disappointed they didn't get a chance to be heard.

"Well we don't vote for him now, it's sad because I think he's going to lose a lot of constituency support over this issue," Cody told FOX40.

Congressman McClintock said he plans to hold another Town Hall meeting in the next three weeks in El Dorado County. But next time he plans to get a bigger venue and to work closer with law enforcement to make sure things remain peaceful.