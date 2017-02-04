Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings, Sacramento Republic FC Join Forces in the MLS Expansion Process

SACRAMENTO — Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced Saturday Sacramento Republic FC (SRFC) and Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings (SSEH) will hold a united front during the upcoming expansion process.

“I am extremely pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle that ensures Sacramento Republic FC will be the future of MLS for Sacramento … we have the strongest bid and are committed to ensuring Sacramento Republic FC becomes the next MLS team,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement released by the city.

Lead investor Kevin Nagel and SRFC founder Warren Smith had been meeting with Mayor Steinberg throughout the week after the original bid submitted to MLS on Tuesday didn’t include the team’s name.

Fans felt like the investors initially didn’t see the value in the team and what was built in Sacramento and many vowed not to support an MLS team in Sacramento if it wasn’t Sacramento Republic FC.

The mayor went on to thank both Nagel and Smith on their hard work and contributions to the city.

Under the new agreement, Sacramento Republic FC will become the name and brand of Sacramento’s potential MLS team.

Smith and the current owners will continue to own and operate the team until the start of MLS play.

After MLS play begin, Nagel and SSEH will become owners of the team.

MLS intends to announce its next two expansion teams in 2017 with those teams beginning play in 2020.

“Sacramento Republic FC is part of our culture now and the indomitable spirit the fans embody is the exact kind of vibrancy we want to cultivate throughout the region,” said Steinberg.

