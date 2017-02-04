Sacramento to Pay Mann Family $719,000 as Civil Suit Comes to a Close

SACRAMENTO — Since his death at the hands of Sacramento Police officers last summer, the case of Joseph Mann has troubled many, and served as a rallying cry for many more. Now that case has been settled.

“It was a settlement that the parties negotiated in an amount that neither side particularly liked,” said John Burris, the attorney representing Joseph Mann’s family in their civil suit against Sacramento.

The figure — $719,000, according to Burris.

Early this week, Sacramento County’s District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert declined to prosecute Officers Randy Lozoya and John Tennis for Mann’s death, despite dash cam footage suggesting the officers first tried to run Mann over with their cruiser, before shooting him 14 times.

A 12 page memorandum details how the incidences that took place at the time of the shooting led the DA to clear the two Sacramento officers. At its conclusion it states that “Officers Tennis and Lozoya were justified in shooting Mann to defend themselves and each other, to protect the public from imminent harm and to prevent the escape of a suspected felon who posed a significant threat of death or serious bodily injury to others.”

“Community protests and marches and engagement are extraordinarily important in moving the social agenda,” Burris said. “No African American person should be totally comfortable with the police. Period.”

And even as he was speaking with FOX40, Black Lives Matter marchers were gathering across town to commemorate Joseph Mann, and others kill by police officers in the Sacramento area in the last year.

The fact that his civil suit has been settled don’t appear to diminish the numbers. On the contrary, turn out was high, many at the march seem to be in the mood to protest.

“I just came back from another protest, the one by the capitol,” said Jenny Nguyen. “It was for the ban. The ‘No ban, no wall’ thing.”