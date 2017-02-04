Slain Yuba City Soldier Shadow McClaine Returns Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Slain soldier Shadow McClaine's remains were flown home to Sacramento late Friday night, where her family received a military escort to bring her back home to Yuba City.

Dozens of men and women in uniform, from the military and local law enforcement agencies stood guard over McClaine's casket, draped with an American flag.

"She didn't get that respect when she was serving in the army for the last year and a half, when she was going through all this stuff with her ex, so for them finally giving her the respect she deserves, it's just a little too late, but I love it," McClaine's mother London Wegrzyn said.

Wegrzyn reported her daughter missing back in September, when she stopped responded to text messages they usually exchanged on a daily basis. That's around the same time the 25-year-old army air traffic controller was last seen on her Kentucky military base, Fort Campbell.

Her abandoned vehicle was soon after found in Nashville.

In November, two fellow Fort Campbell soldiers were charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, and premeditated murder in her disappearance. Those men were McClaine's ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and Spc. Charles Robinson.

In late January, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced that a citizen discovered McClaine's skeletal remains along Interstate 24 in Robertson County, Tennessee, about 50 miles from her military base.

"It was just awful out there, searching. We were finding animal bones. It was heartbreaking not being able to find her. The place being so vast, it was like it was a lost cause. So I'm really glad she was found, so now she can be where she's supposed to be," Wegrzyn said.

Wegrzyn previously stated that McClaine reported problems with Williams-MCray to her military base before her disappearance, telling them that she feared for her life. Her family believes that the military did not do enough to protect McClaine.

"I will be flying back for everything that happens from this point on with those two. I will make sure that they pay for this," Wegrzyn said.

The US Army Criminal Investigation Command in Fort Campbell has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the case.

Wegrzyn told FOX40 loved ones will always remember Shadow McClaine as a smart, independent and determined young woman.

"I'm very proud of her. I will always adore her," Wegrzyn said.

Pfc. Shadow McClaine's funeral and celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 11 in Yuba City.

"We're shadows army now. I have a very big family and she's loved by many we're gonna fight for her until justice is served. We're not gonna stop," Wegrzyn said.