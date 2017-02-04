Two Weeks Into Trump Presidency Protests Continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Local protesters marked the first two weeks of the Trump administration, with yet another rally against it.

Saturday afternoon activists walked the streets of Downtown Sacramento voicing opposition to a variety of issues on which the Trump administration has taken controversial action in the last 15 days.

Issues at hand included immigration orders calling for the building of a border wall to restricting immigrants and refugees from seven mostly Muslim countries classified as terrorist concerns, to ordering the Dakota Access Pipeline to move forward.

While some protested specific policies, others like Jawid Dastagir say their concerned by what they see as a rise in hateful sentiments, and point to recent area hate crimes as evidence.

“I’m not against anything as far as the presidency but just the way he brings things about is what’s negative," Dastagir said. "The way you have a lot more people coming out of their holes with this racism is what’s bothering me.”

Through the anger, fear and hurt in the crowd there was optimism.

“When there’s a call out for a march, a protest, an action, show up, because just showing up gives another person the hope and makes them know that they’re not alone,” said protester Cecilia Madrigal.