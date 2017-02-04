Victims Tied Up, Held at Gunpoint During Suisun City Home Invasion

SUISUN CITY — Authorities are looking for two suspects after a home invasion at a Suison City home Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the home in the 200 block of Redstone Circle.

Victims say two armed suspects forced their way in and tied up the three adults and two toddlers occupying the home for over an hour.

The victims suffered minor marks due to the cable ties. The children were not physically injured.

After ransacking the home, the suspect’s fled the scene with over $1,000 cash and $2,000 worth of property.

Suisun City Police officers say the house was completely torn apart and some rooms were nearly impossible to enter due to furniture and items strewn about.

One suspect is described as a black male adult between the age of 25 and 30. He stands around 5’6 tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He wore a black hoodie, dark jeans and grey Jordan shoes.

The second suspect is described as a light skinned black male adult, also between the age of 25 and 30. He was about 5’8 and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie with ripped blue jeans. He also wore a bandana covering the lower part of his face.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Suisun City Police Department’s Investigation Unit (707) 421-7361 (Case 17-0383).