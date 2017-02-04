Yiannopoulos Plans Return to Berkeley

BERKELEY — Controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos is looking to return to Berkeley, where “150 masked agitators” caused violence Wednesday amid a protest against the commentator.

Yiannopoulos posted about the decision on Saturday at 4:51 a.m.

“I’m planning to return to Berkeley to give the speech I was prevented from delivering,” he wrote. “Hopefully within the next few months.”

UC Berkeley has not confirmed the plans for a comeback event.

At least six people were injured and one person was arrested Wednesday as anarchist groups set fires and destroyed campus buildings along with surrounding banks and businesses.

UC Berkeley administrators cancelled Yiannopoulos’ speech two hours prior to its start then removed him from campus.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protest against the performer’s presence and perspectives,” said UC Berkeley in a statement following the protests.

Yiannopoulos’ college speaking tour has been shut down at other universities. His UC Davis event with Martin Shkreli, a former drug company CEO, was canceled back in January as police set up perimeters to keep back disgruntled crowds. Yiannopolous returned to UC Davis the next day, holding his own rally with supporters in tow.