Central Valley Man, Daughter Arrive in California Following Block on Trump’s Travel Ban

SAN FRANCISCO -- After years of separation and weeks of uncertainty, Salma Ali finally embraced her sister Eman at the San Francisco International Airport.

"I’m finally happy,” Salma Ali said through tears.

The girls have not seen each other in four years. Their reunion may not have happened if it weren’t for a Seattle district judge’s restraining order against President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven countries, including Yemen.

"Whatever they did is not fair,” said Ahmed Ali, the girls' father.

The Los Banos man said Eman was born in Yemen and has a Yemeni passport. He has been working for seven years to obtain an immigration visa for his daughter. It finally came through weeks ago.

It’s the last thing we was (sic) waiting for a long time. It’s seven years already, so after seven years, finally we’re home,” he said.

But before they could board a plane from Djibouti to the states, they were told they could not come.

"I mean some people, they are bad, that doesn’t make everybody bad,” Ahmed said of the ban.

A federal judge’s temporary restraining order changed all that, and as of Sunday afternoon, Eman is a U.S. citizen.

"Now Eman is a citizen 'cause she was able to be admitted today as a permanent resident on her immigrant visa and she automatically acquired citizenship,” Katy Lewis, the girl’s attorney explained.

Ahmed translated for his daughter who said she was excited to finally be in the U.S., finally home, reunited with family.

"Finally she will see her mom, she will see her sisters, cousins,” he said.

Lewis added they will file the proper documents so that Eman can get her U.S. passport.

Ahmed also thanked the community of Los Banos who has been been helping his family out during the past couple of weeks.