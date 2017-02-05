Lawyer Team Packs Up; Immigrants Getting Through

WASHINGTON (AP) — A team of volunteer lawyers that had been camped out at a diner at JFK have dismantled most of their operation since they said immigrants were arriving at the airport with no problems.

Attorney Camille Mackler said the New York Immigration Coalition will continue to monitor the situation and will set back up if necessary.

Some operations are being moved to the New York Immigration Council’s offices in Manhattan. The hotline set up will be forwarded to the Legal Aid Society.

A few volunteers and interpreters will stay behind at the terminals in case people need help.

One volunteer interpreter, Fifi Youssef, stood with a sign in Arabic at the arrivals area, but said she hasn’t had anyone to help all day. She said that means no people are getting detained.