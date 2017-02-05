Restaurant Owner Vows to Continue Charitable Work After Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM (AP) — The owner of a popular Orange County restaurant destroyed by fire is vowing to continue his charitable work of serving free meals to needy children.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze early Saturday that gutted the Anaheim White House, an ornate Italian establishment that's been home to white tablecloth celebrations for decades.

Owner and philanthropist Bruno Serato has also used its kitchen to prepare hot pasta lunches and dinners for underprivileged kids, as part of his charity Caterina's Club. The Orange County Register says the charity, which earned him a Papal blessing, feeds 2,000 children a day across 15 cities and 35 locations nationwide.

Serato tells the newspaper he's had calls from local kitchens offering their facilities to continue the charitable work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the restaurant rebuild from the fire.