Sierra Hit with Sudden Snow Storm After Super Bowl

DONNER SUMMIT -- For skiers and snowboarders with no interest in the big game, Super Bowl Sunday was the perfect time to hit the slopes. But heading home was a different story.

Travelers at Boreal Mountain Resort raved about light traffic and smooth morning travel up the mountain.

For people who waited until after sunset to make their return trip from the Sierra, the drive wasn't so easy. Heavy snow suddenly began falling after 6 p.m., and chain requirements went into effect within the hour along Interstate 80 over Donner Summit.

The forecast calls for whiteout conditions overnight, and two feet of additional snow at the 7,000 foot elevation between Sunday night and Tuesday morning.