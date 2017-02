Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the center of the search for Sherri Papini—a hostage negotiator named Cameron Gamble. Gamble says his years of military training have perfectly suited him to start Project Taken- a kidnapping avoidance and survival education course. On his ranch in Redding, he has bunkers equipped with hostage training scenarios and equipment. FOX40 is going behind the scenes of this facility, to learn more about the man some people credit with saving Papini’s life.