368,000 New Obamacare Customers Enroll Through Covered California

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Officials at the Covered California health insurance exchange say just over 368,000 new people signed up for coverage under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Figures released Monday show that new sign-ups are down in the first enrollment period since President Donald Trump was elected with a pledge to repeal Obamacare.

Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee says enrollment met projections. Officials expect new enrollments to diminish over time as more uninsured people get health coverage.

Total enrollment will top 1.5 million if all existing customers, who are automatically re-enrolled, continue paying their premiums. Costs are higher this year for most customers.

Covered California faces an uncertain future as Trump and Republicans in Congress explore ways to repeal the Affordable Care Act.