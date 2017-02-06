49ers Name Kyle Shanahan New Head Coach

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that Kyle Shanahan will be the head coach of the team.

It’s official. Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the #49ers. 5 things to know about the new H.C. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FCQH31pruq — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 7, 2017

“This is a very exciting day for the San Francisco 49ers and our fans,” said 49ers CEO Jed York. “Throughout this process, we learned many things about Kyle that convinced us he is the perfect coach to lead this team. Over the years, he has proven to be one of the brightest minds in the game of football and his recent success speaks for itself.”

Shanahan has 13 seasons of coaching experience at the NFL level, including the past nine as an offensive coordinator.

Shanahan played wide receiver at Duke University before transferring to the University of Texas in 2000, where he spent two seasons. He and his wife, Mandy, have three children.

Shanahan’s father, Mike, who served as the 49ers offensive coordinator from 1992-94, was the head coach of the Denver Broncos (1995-2008) and the Washington Redskins (2010-13).