Aerospace Museum Hosts Leonardo da Vinci Exhibit, ‘Machines in Motion’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The international traveling exhibit "Machines in Motion" opens Monday at the Aerospace Museum and features machine replicas of some of Leonardo da Vinci's world-renowned inventions.

In collaboration with the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Florence, Italy, the Aerospace Museum, along with international scientists and visionaries, has created "meticulously constructed" displays of da Vinci's 15th and 16th century innovations.

The four sections of the museum center around the natural operating powers of each machine: earth, water, air and fire.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Da Vinci was influenced by the possibilities of flight and drew up several flying concepts during his lifetime. Many of those concepts have been put on display at the museum.

Children can enjoy the "PlayZone" and create their own works of movement, just like the artist and inventor.

Museum admission starts at $12 for children ages 6 to 17 as well as seniors and teachers. Adult's can get in for $15 and can bring a child aged 5 and under for free.

The Aerospace Museum is located at 3200 Freedom Park Dr. at McClellan Park. The museum is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.