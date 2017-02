Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"APB," an all new series, airs Monday night on FOX40.

Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk plays tech genius and billionaire Gideon Reeves. Fueled by the tragedy of his best friend's murder, Reeves must take charge of Chicago's 13th District with the help of Detective Theresa Murphy, played by Natalie Martinez.

Utilizing the innovative technology behind the APB app, Reeves leads the "troubled" police force using an entirely new way of fighting crime.

"APB" premieres at 9 p.m. on FOX40.