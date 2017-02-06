Almost All of San Andreas without Power Monday Morning

SAN ANDREAS — It was a normal Monday morning in San Andreas in Calaveras County Monday morning until 8:30 came around.

“I was warming up some food in the microwave and then the power goes out,” says Ali Alborati, a clerk at the San Andreas Mini Mart.

PG&E says an equipment failure at a substation is the reason for the outage.

At its height, nearly 3,000 customers were without power, a huge number considering the town only has 2,600 residents.

The outage also included customers outside of city limits, and some within the city never lost electricity depending on their particular grid.

Crews were able to fix the problem around 12:20, good news for Gretel Tiscornia, who owns the Pickle Patch Deli.

“People were like, ‘what do you mean we can’t pay with a credit card?’ Most people don’t carry cash anymore.”