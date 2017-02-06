Angie’s List: Hiring a Home Inspector

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When buying a home it's crucial to get help in the process. Hiring a home inspector with the right credentials can simplify the buying process.

The condition of a home's foundation, roof, attic, basement, heating and air conditioning system, plumbing and electrical and major appliances can all be checked by a professional inspector.

During the snowy months it's best to have an inspector come back after the home's roof has been through the wet and icy conditions.

Older homes can have lead, asbestos and other critical dangers that inspectors can identify. A walk-through with guidance from a professional is just as important with newer homes as well.

Be sure to see what the state of California's professional licensing is for inspectors before hiring the right one to look at your new home.