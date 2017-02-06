Community Members Celebrate Oak Park Arch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- What was an old fixture in Oak Park has been new again for a little while, but Monday community members braved a hard rain to celebrate their arch.

With a chanted countdown and an over-sized pair of scissors, homeowners and city council members realized a dream that's been talked about for more than a decade -- cutting the ribbon on a project pushed strongly by now-deceased activist Terre Johnson.

Two years of concentrated work went into highlighting this neighborhood of Sacramento with the kind of arch that used to introduce it years ago.

Councilman Jay Schenirer says it's a perfect time for the project to be in place because Oak Park is thriving in the midst of a renaissance, but many say that with gentrification many who've lived through the area's tough times are being lost in that renaissance.

"Nobody saw the problem with gentrification, and it's a challenge, no question about it. It's incumbent upon all of us to figure out how we can make this a community for everyone so people don't get pushed out. We need more affordable housing," said Schenirer.

Schenirer, who represents District 5, says he's working on exploring some of those options with neighbors in Oak Park.