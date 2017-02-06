Cooking with The Waffle Experience

Posted 9:40 AM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:47AM, February 6, 2017

Chef Michael Donoho and general manager Jeffery Belaski run The Waffle Experience, where they serve dishes incorporating sweet and savory flavors using local, fresh and seasonal ingredients -- all on top of waffles.

The Waffle Experience has two locations in Sacramento and Folsom and is open every day for breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.