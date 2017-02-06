The Waffle Experience has two locations in Sacramento and Folsom and is open every day for breakfast and lunch, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cooking with The Waffle Experience
-
Local Businesses Team Up for a Good Cause
-
Enjoy Food Off the Grid
-
Perko’s Cafe and the Cornbread Waffle
-
Waffle the House Cat ‘Guards’ Colorado Home from Bobcat
-
Companies, Fearing Salmonella, Recall Powdered Milk Products
-
-
In Your Neighborhood: The Pocket
-
‘Stranger Things’ Reveals New Teaser in Surprising Super Bowl Ad
-
Experience the Magic of Theatre of Lights
-
Experience Chinese Culture Through Dance
-
Local Sales Manager
-
-
Editor (2 Openings)
-
Berlin Christmas Market: 12 Dead, 48 Hospitalized in Truck Crash
-
Berlin Attack: ISIS Claims it Inspired Truck Assault at Market