Jenn B, the Queen of Dating, stopped by to serve up some drinks and talk about her upcoming singles event. The 3rd Annual Cupid's Revenge Pub Crawl is an event for singles where you get together to share drinks, compete in a scavenger hunt, and participate in a costume contest. If you're single and looking to have fun with other singles this Valentine's Day, Cupid's Revenge Pub Crawl is the place for you.

More info:

3rd Annual Cupid's Revenge Pub Crawl

Saturday, Feb 18th

Cornerstone Cafe, 3pm

TheQueenOfDating.com

Facebook: The Queen of Dating

Twitter: @QueenOfDating