SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Fire Department crews are working to recover the body of a worker who was found dead in a tree on Monday afternoon.

The body was found in a tree on 42nd Street near 23rd Avenue.

The worker’s cause of death was not immediately known.

UPDATE: 42nd St rescue operation is now a recovery, worker in tree confirmed fatality. Crews working to make access to top of tree. pic.twitter.com/R5BK2OFBmF — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) February 7, 2017

