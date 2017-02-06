Guys Can Make Valentine’s Day Art Too

Verge Center for the Arts has a workshop dedicated to men and making Valentine's Day art.  The event is called Guys! Make a Valentine.  Traditional workshops may have too many woman and the energy can be different.  This workshop gives men the space to create on their own.  Men, surprise your Valentine with a personalized piece of art from Verge Center for the Arts.

More info:
Verge Center for the Arts
Guys! Make a Valentine
February 9th, 6-8pm
625 S. Street
$10 for Verge members
$15 for non-members
(916) 448-2985
VergeArt.com
Facebook: Verge Art