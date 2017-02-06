Guys Can Make Valentine’s Day Art Too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Verge Center for the Arts has a workshop dedicated to men and making Valentine's Day art. The event is called Guys! Make a Valentine. Traditional workshops may have too many woman and the energy can be different. This workshop gives men the space to create on their own. Men, surprise your Valentine with a personalized piece of art from Verge Center for the Arts.

More info:

Verge Center for the Arts

Guys! Make a Valentine

February 9th, 6-8pm

625 S. Street

$10 for Verge members

$15 for non-members

(916) 448-2985

VergeArt.com

Facebook: Verge Art