Guys Can Make Valentine’s Day Art Too

Verge Center for the Arts has a workshop dedicated to men and making Valentine's Day art. The event is called Guys! Make a Valentine. Traditional workshops may have too many woman and the energy can be different. This workshop gives men the space to create on their own. Men, surprise your Valentine with a personalized piece of art from Verge Center for the Arts.
More info:
Verge Center for the Arts
Guys! Make a Valentine
February 9th, 6-8pm
625 S. Street
$10 for Verge members
$15 for non-members
(916) 448-2985
VergeArt.com
Facebook: Verge Art