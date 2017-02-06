Healing Shamans Provide Holistic Therapy at UC Davis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lyndsey Call and her baby Shakti have battled through the worst of the little girl's brain cancer.

At the end of major surgery and five rounds of chemo-therapy, Shakti has entered her road to recovery.

"We did five rounds of chemo to remove the rest of the cancer in her brain stem and her spine," Call said. "But she's doing good, she's going to make it."

Now Call has enlisted the help of UC Davis Children's Hospital's medical team of doctors to provide Shakti with holistic therapy from shamanic healing practitioner, Jana Din.

Working in tandem with Dr. Theresa Vlautin, medical director of the hospital's supportive care team, they are able to ensure a positive quality of life to help Shakti thrive.

The energy healing that they have been working with since October approaches spiritual healing through drum therapy.

"Well when Shakti first listened to the drumming that I provided for her she just took to it," Din said. "And it's calmed her, it's allowed her, I think, to receive the Western medical care she so needs for her brain cancer."