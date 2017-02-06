Iconic Stockton Water Tower to be Demolished, Replaced

STOCKTON — An iconic part of Stockton’s landscape will be demolished and replaced.

Since 1972, Emiliano Solorio has been welcoming his customers at El Dorado Market. That entire time, he has had one loyal neighbor.

“It’s a pretty tower. We like it a lot there,” Solorio said.

He is talking about the iconic water tower on El Dorado Street in Stockton. It was built in the 1940’s, and stands on 100-foot stilts.

“We always use it as a good landmark when customers want to know more of less where we’re at. And in the summer time, I get nothing but shade here, that’s what I love about it,” Solorio said.

But things are about to change. The California Water Service, the tanks’ private operator, is demolishing not only this tower, but five more around the city of Stockton. They will be replacing them with shorter, 30-foot ground level towers like the ones off Interstate 5 and White Slough.

Old water tanks were built before modern seismic standards. So if a major earthquake hits, 2,000 tons of water could wash onto the neighborhood. Owners said this was a much needed upgrade.

“[It has] two million gallons of storage, improved fire flows into the downtown area and to the south, more centralized storage, new booster pumps, and eventually new water main upgrades in that areas,” John Freeman, Stockton District Manager of the California Water Service said.

That means, there will no longer be that big shady spot on the sidewalk to eat Solorio’s famous tamales. But in return, the owners said there will bring so much more.

“Yes, it’s iconic and it’s been there forever, But when we’re done with this project, this will be fully fenced, fully landscaped, new sidewalks. You’re going to like the new tank,” Freeman said.

To fund the project, California Water Service customers will have an additional $9 added to their bills every month for 3 years. Demolition can begin as early as next month. Construction of all six water towers will take several more years.