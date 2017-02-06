National Pet Dental Month with Dr. Jyl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- While many pet owners are concerned about their pet's bad breath and stained teeth, the underlying issue could be much more serious.

Gum disease from plaque and tartar buildup can cause bacteria to "enter the blood stream through the large blood vessels located near the gums and teeth," Dr. Jyl says.

This can increase the risk of infection, especially for the organs with the highest blood flow, such as the lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and brain.

Professional dental technicians can now perform anesthesia-free teeth cleanings, a process that can remove all of your pet's plaque while giving them sparkling white teeth.

At each consultation you can learn proper oral health methods for keeping your pets healthy and happy.

For more information on preventative measures you can take to ensure lasting oral health for your pets visit Dr. Jyl's site.