Snow Continues to Fall in Sierra

DONNER SUMMIT -- Nearly two feet of snow fell over Donner Summit between Sunday afternoon and Monday night. Chain requirements were in effect on I-80 between Nyack and the Donner Lake Interchange for much of that period.
Several spin-outs were reported on the freeway. As one veteran CHP officer described it, it was just another Monday night during the winter of 2016-2017. After years of drought, heavy snowfall has become the norm again.
A warmer wave of precipitation will move into the Sierra on Tuesday, pushing snow levels above 8,000 feet. Drivers traveling over all the Sierra passes will likely encounter periods rain Tuesday.
39.315889 -120.321613