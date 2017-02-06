Snow Continues to Fall in Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONNER SUMMIT -- Nearly two feet of snow fell over Donner Summit between Sunday afternoon and Monday night. Chain requirements were in effect on I-80 between Nyack and the Donner Lake Interchange for much of that period.

Several spin-outs were reported on the freeway. As one veteran CHP officer described it, it was just another Monday night during the winter of 2016-2017. After years of drought, heavy snowfall has become the norm again.

A warmer wave of precipitation will move into the Sierra on Tuesday, pushing snow levels above 8,000 feet. Drivers traveling over all the Sierra passes will likely encounter periods rain Tuesday.