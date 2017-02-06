Snowy Weather Means Driving with Caution through Truckee

TRUCKEE — The sound of chains being thrown on tires or clunking against the pavement could be heard all over the Sierra Monday.

Drivers had to deal with wind, rain, snow and ice in the morning, slowing many drivers along I-80 in Truckee.

“It’s all snow, so just trying to make sure I get across, that’s why I guess the chains are really necessary,” driver Tony Freeman said. “So I’m not mad, that’s my safety.”

Freeman says he is used to driving in the snow in a big rig, but putting chains on his van proved to be much more difficult.

“I’m used to the regular chains. You know, all I had to do was run up on it, hook it and I was gone, so this is a new experience for me but I’ll make sure I get it right,” Freeman told FOX40.

Carl Kern knows the drill when it comes to putting on chains, and says you’ll regret not having them once you get on the road.

“Gotta have them, because once you start sliding, you are out of control, you never get back into it,” Kern said. “If you do, you are very, very lucky.”

And as for one UPS driver who has been driving in these conditions for years, he says it’s best to slow down because your destination will still be there once the storm passes.

“Make sure you get your chains nice and tight and, like I said, just drive by your gut feeling,” UPS driver Travino Cordova said. “If you feel that you need to go slower, go slower. Keep your speed down and keep your eyes on the road.”