Vacaville Police Investigate Gunfire at Party

VACAVILLE -- Police in Vacaville are trying to figure out who fired a gun during a late night dance party, with hundreds of people nearby, on Orange Drive near Leisure Town Road.

It all started early Sunday morning, a fight erupted at the Sunrise Event Center in Vacaville.

"The fight then moved to the parking lot where there were hundreds of college students that were kind of swarming into that fight," said Sgt. Mark Ferreira, with the Vacaville Police Department.

After hearing there were hundreds of people fighting, police knew they couldn't just send one or two officers, and those who did respond, needed to wear riot gear.

"Yeah, we have ballistic helmets issued to us, so we put that on our heads, we also have either shotguns rifles or equipment that would be utilized and then go in in mass," Ferreira said.

But while officers were on their way, a batch of 911 calls came in with alarming details.

"Updated information was that gun shots were being fired at that place," Ferreira told FOX40.

Officers raced in, and fortunately found no one hit by the gun fire. The shots scared off most of the crowd, including those who were fighting. But Ferreira said investigators collected shell casings and other evidence that a shooting really happened. FOX40 asked for comment from Sunrise Events, but calls and emails were unanswered.

Employees at nearby businesses told FOX40 they heard the shooter fired into the air, and that although the event was put on by UC Davis students, whoever pulled the trigger doesn't attend there. Meanwhile, Vacaville police would like witness to come forward with answers.

"If anybody has some information about the circumstances that happened and especially the identity of who was firing off a hand gun or firearm there please call us," Ferreira said. Tips can be called into the Vacaville Police Department at (707)449-5200.