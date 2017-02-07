3 Steps to Addressing Financial Infidelity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Certified financial planner Kimberly Foss is talking with Paul and Mae about financial infidelity and how to confront this issue.

Step 1: Ask yourself, what do you want from the situation ? It's important you do this before confrontation, so you can give yourself time to cool down and get your thoughts in order.

Step 2: Why your partner is doing this. Figuring out the cause of this problem requires you to spend some time really paying attention to what your partner is doing.