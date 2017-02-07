California Chicken Ranch Charged with Animal Cruelty

SAN BERNARDINO (AP) — A Southern California chicken ranch has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly keeping hens in cages too small for them to fully spread their wings.

The San Bernardino County district attorney’s office filed 55 felony and misdemeanor counts Tuesday against Hohberg’s Poultry Ranches in Ontario.

Prosecutors say a search of the ranch this month found nearly 30,000 hens in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions, including egg-laying hens sharing cages with dead and decaying chickens.

District Attorney Mike Ramos describes the conditions as cruel and horrible.

Ranch owner Robert Hohberg has a March court date.

A Facebook message seeking comment from the ranch wasn’t immediately returned.