SACRAMENTO — The CHP is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on eastbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Boulevard.

A dark-colored sedan was headed west in eastbound lanes and reportedly struck multiple vehicles around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were killed in the crash.

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 have been shut down. There is no estimated time for reopening.

I-80 Sac-eastbound at Northgate All lanes blocked due to a wrong way driver crashed into multiple vehicles no ETO #TrafficAlert . — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 8, 2017