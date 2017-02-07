Enjoy a Valentine Lunch at Pottery World

Pottery World is well known for their amazing selection of indoor and outdoor housing decor, but many don't know that they offer a restaurant as well. The Pottery World Cafe is offering a special Valentine's Day lunch on February 14th. The event is reservation only so make sure to get those reservations soon.
More Info:
Valentine's Day Lunch
2/14/17
11am-3pm
Reservations required
PotteryWorldCafe.com
Pottery World
4419 Granite Drive Rocklin, CA 95677
(916) 624-8080
PotteryWorld.com
Facebook: PotteryWorld
Twitter: @PotteryWorld