Enjoy a Valentine Lunch at Pottery World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pottery World is well known for their amazing selection of indoor and outdoor housing decor, but many don't know that they offer a restaurant as well. The Pottery World Cafe is offering a special Valentine's Day lunch on February 14th. The event is reservation only so make sure to get those reservations soon.

More Info:

Valentine's Day Lunch

2/14/17

11am-3pm

Reservations required

PotteryWorldCafe.com



Pottery World

4419 Granite Drive Rocklin, CA 95677

(916) 624-8080

PotteryWorld.com

Facebook: PotteryWorld

Twitter: @PotteryWorld