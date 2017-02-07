Experience the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade has been a long standing tradition that has come and gone. It's back now until June 18th! End your night at Disneyland by seeing Mickey and all the other amazing Disney characters in a bright parade display. 600,000 lights, 22 floats, 27 Disney characters, and 7 films are represented in the parade. Experience the magic of the Main Street Electrical Parade before it's gone!

More info:

Disneyland Resort

Main Street Electrical Parade

Now-June 18th

Disneyland.com