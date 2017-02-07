Experience the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland!

Posted 2:25 PM, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, February 7, 2017


Disneyland's Main Street Electrical Parade has been a long standing tradition that has come and gone.  It's back now until June 18th!  End your night at Disneyland by seeing Mickey and all the other amazing Disney characters in a bright parade display.  600,000 lights, 22 floats, 27 Disney characters, and 7 films are represented in the parade.  Experience the magic of the Main Street Electrical Parade before it's gone!

More info:
Disneyland Resort
Main Street Electrical Parade
Now-June 18th
Disneyland.com