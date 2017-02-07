Falling Trees a Concern for Sacramento Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Monday night's storm brought down yet another tree, this one on 39th Street in South Sacramento.

Homeowner Jessica Schroeder said her roommate discovered the massive pine tree had fallen on his pickup truck squashing the cab.

"I think if it had happened about 10 minutes later than it did, he would probably have been in the truck, so it's kind of scary," said Schroeder.

The neighborhood is no stranger to downed trees over the past few weeks. Neighbor Roger Fritz says he's now worried what might happen to three large trees in his backyard, especially with more rainy weather forecast for the next several days.

"I would not like to have those fall on my house," said Fritz.

Schroeder is having trouble finding tree contractors to get estimates on removing the tree. Tree services have been in demand during the stormy weather.

The city's Urban Forestry Division is still trying to catch up with removing the more than 180 trees that have fallen so far this winter. They don't clean up downed trees on private property unless they block public right-of-ways like streets or sidewalks. Last week there was a 10 day to two week backlog.

Schroeder's tree is her responsibility. The cost won't be entirely covered by insurance so she is preparing for a big cleanup bill.