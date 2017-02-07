The Firefighters Burn Institute is going to be holding its Annual "Fill the Boot for Burns" Boot Drive at Sunrise Mall this coming February 9 through the 12. This will be their 23rd year in a row that they've held this beneficial event. Each year Boot Drives raise much needed funds that go to support burn survivors and the medical community that treats these horrible injuries. Martina is in the studio with Ryan Garder and Tyler Craft getting the details on the Burn Institute and how the donated money will help. If you can't make it out to donate in person, donations can be made online here.