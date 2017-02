VACAVILLE — Flooding was reported Tuesday morning in some Vacaville neighborhoods.

Video posted by the Vacaville Police Department showed a quickly rising Alamo Creek under Peabody Road. Officers said Peabody was closed at Beelard Drive because of some flooding.

Right lanes of southbound Peabody Rd. closed at Beelard Dr. due to flooding. #vacapd pic.twitter.com/GvLj3PH5qH — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) February 7, 2017

Another video shows a residential area flooded. Police said the Tulare and Southwood areas were flooded.