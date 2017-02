OROVILLE — Photos from Oroville appear to show damage along the Oroville Dam’s spillway.

The Department of Water Resources said there was no damage to the dam itself, and no danger to the public. Flows were gradually reduced, then halted, the DWR said.

A photo from Richard Winterrowd shows the damage spanning nearly the whole width of the spillway.

Currently, 20 percent of Lake Oroville is empty, the DWR said.

