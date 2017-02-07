Police: Sex Offender Arrested for Possessing Child Porn

FAIRFIELD — Police in Fairfield say a registered sex offender was arrested Monday for having child pornography.

The investigation into 49-year-old James Lively began in January, after the Fairfield Police Electronic Crimes Unit was alerted to “suspicious activity,” police said.

When a warrant was served at Lively’s home on Ohio Street, investigators say explicit photos of minors were found on some electronic devices.

Lively was booked into Solano County Jail on charges of sending explicit material and possessing explicit material. He has prior convictions of possession child pornography and committing lewd acts upon a child.