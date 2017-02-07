Potholes Prompt Emergency Roadwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- We've got a problem. A pothole problem. And Sacramento commuters during the Tuesday evening rush-hour were very much feeling the pain.

Despite being scheduled from noon to 3 p.m., an emergency project to fill in a massive pothole that opened up on I-80 eastbound north of Sacramento stretched well into the evening commute.

"Had some reports of folks basically having blowouts from driving over that surface. So it made all the sense in the world to get out there as soon as possible," said Dennis Keaton, spokesperson for the California Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, the city of Sacramento has responded to thousands of pothole calls too, filling about 75 percent more potholes this year than they had at this time last year.

These winter storms can really wreak havoc on road surfaces.

"The water seeps through, gets underneath, starts pushing up on that surface -- you add continued pressure with traffic driving over, and you get a pothole," Keaton said.

And that can really wreak havoc on cars.

"It sucks man. When you hit those things, your rim might get bent, you might scratch your bumper. My bumper is scratched up," said Mike Pavlioglo, a driver from North Highlands.

With the clouds set to open up again later this week, you can bet more pavement will be opening up too.

If you are troubled by a pothole in Sacramento, contact the city by dialing 311. If you see a pothole on a highway or interstate, Caltrans would like to hear from you on their website.

"Drivers are some of our best eyes on the road," Keaton said.